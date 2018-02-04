A Vermilion Dream

Imagine being in a lush forest where two parallel paths are laid before your eyes. The one on the right has seemingly endless rows of torii (a type of gate usually found at Shinto shrines in Japan), and so does the left one, although peeking through the latter you realize that its curve makes it a somewhat more mysterious option. But do you really need to choose? You remember Alice in Wonderland; her curiosity to go down the rabbit hole brings her to a whimsical world where she meets outlandish and downright bizarre characters.
And have I mentioned the foxes? Not just regular foxes you see in the wild or those your cats are eager to shoo with their cute paws. These foxes are taller than you and they look fierce. Some of them even have something that looks like keys in their mouths. Not keys to gates or houses. No. They can open something more important, or so I am told. Something so precious for the Japanese it’s unthinkable, outrageous even, to imagine the country without it today.
Rice. The foxes are holding the keys to granaries where rice is stored. You and I and probably everyone we know might think that fish is the most important ingredient in sushi. But then you and I and probably everyone we know learn that rice is actually the centerpiece of any sushi. And of course sake. Imagining Japan without sake is tantamount to sushi without the rice. In the past, the long-lost, distant past, people might even have called such a thing “blasphemy”.
Now back to the two rabbit-hole-like pathways, both colored in bright vermilion, a color believed to ward off evil spirits – which you may find relieving for the foxes already make you feel uneasy. But that’s your brain trying to play a trick on you, for all the manga and anime that inspired you to come in the first place taught you that kitsune, the Japanese name for foxes, are in fact shape-shifters. I hope you’re not thinking of going back already because you actually haven’t made up your mind.
Right path? Or is it left?
Don’t worry. I’m telling you these things only because I’ve been there before, right where you’re standing now, feeling and thinking what your heart and brain are trying to tell you – or warn you.
Can you feel something pulling you now? That is probably Inari, the kami of rice and sake, also of agriculture and industry, a reminder of how Japan transformed its landscape from farmlands to factories. Inari is male, female and androgynous; a form of kami who themselves are the embodiment and expressions of spirits, elements of nature, beings and qualities in the Shinto universe. The foxes, I’m telling you now, hoping that you’ll feel at least a little bit more comfortable, are in fact Inari’s messengers. And as messengers do, they not only bring commandments, but also act as a means for humans to connect with the deities.
I chose the right path, just because I could see deeper and further. Maybe you’ll consider taking the same steps?
Come! Walk through those vermilion torii. See! It’s not as scary as you thought. And walk a little further. There! Do you see the two paths eventually merging into one? This isn’t called Senbon Torii (thousands of torii gates) for no reason. And as you can see, it’s not a labyrinth. It’s more like a guided trail that will bring you closer to Inari, figuratively speaking of course.
Now that you know there’s nothing to worry about at this place, I’ll let you wander around by yourself. Next time you see larger-than-life foxes, you know you should feel secure, not scared. And as long as you see vermilion, you know you’re good. Oh! one last thing. When you wake up from your dream, and you think others need to be here as well, do them a favor, will you? Tell them what I told you today. Explain to them about the torii, Inari, the foxes, the vermilion color, and the two pathways, the very place where you started this journey. Let the foxes and torii guide them through their own journey, their own vermilion dream.
.. your coming there now (?)
立春大吉 day for sign of spring 🙂 nice post !
LikeLike
I really wish I were, but this is from a trip back in October 2016. Thanks for reading!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…I see ! Suppose being back to here again someday and re- discovering 🙂
LikeLike
I would love to go back to Japan and explore more! Hopefully sooner than later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow, this is stunning. i’d love to see a shinto shrine in person –
LikeLike
You really should, Beth, as Shinto is unique to Japan. One recurring theme of the religion based on my observation is its emphasis on balancing humans with nature and the past, displayed in elegant simplicity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have loved their philosophy and approach for a long time –
LikeLike
The way they see the world is very fascinating, isn’t it?
LikeLike
A Kitsune was a character in a really ridiculous book by Tom Robbins called Villa Incognita. I don’t really recommend to read it, but that is what I know it from. I think I like your temple better.
How long is the trail with the gates? That looks absolutely incredible, and of course very Instagram worthy. I could see it being clogged with tourists getting the perfect selfie!
Thanks for taking us on the journey.
LikeLike
I wonder if that character has anything to do with a fox?
Thanks to the dense torii gates at Senbon Torii, the trail looks really long indeed. But it really wasn’t — unless the rest of the trail going up to the hilltop where there are less torii gates was taken into account.
Thanks for reading, Jeff!
LikeLike
A fascinating read! The place sounds amazing and mysterious! Thanks for a good journey!
LikeLike
Thanks Soorya! Fushimi Inari Taisha has become one of the most popular places in Kyoto, and this was evident during my visit back in 2017. Most people were more interested in getting their photos taken with those bright vermilion torii gates, though. Patience and a little imagination are what you need to enjoy this shrine these days.
LikeLike
That was an amazing journey into Japanese sensibility, the folklore, the way-of-life and the recent transformation the country has witnessed. The presentation immediately sets the tone and aura for the exalted subject in focus.
LikeLike
Much appreciated! I mentioned to another reader that today this place has become very popular among tourists. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the ambiance of this part of the ancient Japanese capital.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello,
nice place to discover. Thank’s for your article.
LikeLike
Ah merci Richard! Thank you for reading.
LikeLike
Damn..these pics are really good and so is the place your pics are so spectacular
that even by looking at it I feel like going there
LikeLike
Thanks for your kind words! Since no one has successfully invented teleportation machine, at least for now blog posts will do? 🙂
LikeLike
Hehe
LikeLike
Follow my blog too
LikeLike
Enjoyed the way you presented Fushimi-Inari. I’ve been before, but still felt like I was right there with you in that dream!
LikeLike
Much appreciated, Celia! I was there with hundreds of other visitors. I can imagine how magical and atmospheric Fushimi Inari Shrine must be when tourists have left.
LikeLike
Bama, I have to say that this is one of my favorite posts you’ve done so far – and not just because of the striking vermilion in so many of the photos, but especially your immersive style of writing that weaves together Shinto beliefs, anime, and what I can only describe as a dream sequence. I have never read a blog post that captures Fushimi Inari in such a compelling way. Well done!
LikeLike
Wow, thanks a lot, James! I was experimenting with a different writing style, which fortunately worked well, I guess? To me Fushimi Inari Taisha is one of those places that inspire people to dream and write, and invigorate people’s imagination. Even with that many people, I still enjoyed my time there.
LikeLiked by 1 person