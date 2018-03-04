Remembering the Fallen

What is a hero? Perhaps it is someone who, because of personal reasons and sentiments, is generally revered and exalted, someone whose name is mentioned with adoration and endearment. Our mother, father, brothers, sisters, lover, spouse, uncles, aunts, and teachers are among those some of us consider heroes in their lives. Admiration for these people is often genuine and heartfelt, and those who listen to the stories of these remarkable individuals cannot help but feel the same way.
But take this concept to a broader level, one that involves identity, be it nationhood, race, religion or even something as mundane as a football club, and the term hero will almost certainly become more complicated, stirring mixed reactions and emotions.
In the context of statehood, heroes are mostly those who died for a nation’s freedom, men and women who cleared the path for future generations to thrive in peace and rise to great heights. But there are wars in which humans perish not to defend what is right, but rather because they are trapped in a situation where the only option is to go to the battlefield. Some wars are admittedly more nuanced than others; they inevitably blur the line between good and evil, and the fallen soldiers can be heroes to one side, but villains to the other.
Numerous monuments and memorials have been erected the world over to remember the fallen, from Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, to Baghdad’s Al-Shaheed Monument (the Martyr’s Memorial), and Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine. While the monument in the French capital commemorates those who died for the republic, including during Napoleon’s campaigns to conquer Europe, the turquoise twin half-dome-memorial in the Iraqi capital was dedicated to the soldiers who died fighting Iran. Certainly, the veneration is exclusive to one side of the border. Meanwhile, Yasukuni Shrine is often shrouded in heated controversy, chiefly from the Chinese and the Koreans, as the Shinto shrine honors not only those who died in Japan’s domestic conflicts, but also the brutal wars the Japanese waged against other Asian countries.
In the Southern Hemisphere, just south of Melbourne’s Yarra River, another war memorial lies prominently on a verdant hill overlooking the impressive skyline of Australia’s second biggest city. The Shrine of Remembrance, as it is called, is not surrounded by busy traffic like in Paris, nor has it seen a war ravaging the city where it stands as is the case in Baghdad. The only controversies that arose were about where it should be built and in which architectural style it should be designed, certainly not the kind of things Australia’s neighbors would have been concerned for.
The Shrine of Remembrance is a memorial to honor Australians who have served in war, although some of the wars are arguably more controversial than others, like the Vietnam War. Inspired by the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus (one of the seven wonders of the ancient world) and the Parthenon in Athens, Phillip Hudson and James Wardrop, architects who served in World War I, designed the grand monument in 1923. Construction began in 1927, just a few years prior to the Great Depression that hit Australia’s economy hard. However, the crisis proved to be a blessing in disguise for the completion of the monument as a large number of unemployed men were hired at sustenance wages to work on the project, including war veterans who took the opportunity to help finish the shrine. In September 1934 the memorial was finally completed, and two months later it was formally dedicated by the Duke of Gloucester.
The date of the dedication was November 11, and to this day every year at 11am, 11-11, the word ‘LOVE’ that has been chiseled on the Stone of Remembrance inside the monument is illuminated by a shaft of sunlight. This special moment that occurs annually has the raw potential to send chills down every visitor’s spine, for love is what the world needs to end any kind of war. Whether or not those who have visited this shrine during that particular time will uphold love in whatever situation they may encounter, remains a question to be answered.
Thank you for a very valuable contribution to the concept of hero in our modern society! Your photos as always are superb.
LikeLike
One’s definition of hero can differ greatly from another person’s, although in many cases we can agree on certain qualities of a hero. Thank you, Peter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are stunning portraits of the Shrine of Remembrance. Equally captivating is the thoughtful narration accompanying the images. I didn’t know about the 11 AM magic of 11-11 occurring year after year. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLike
Much appreciated, Umashankar! I was in Melbourne just a month too early to participate in the annual pilgrimage to witness this unique occurrence. One day when you go there at this auspicious time you can share with us how it’s like.
LikeLike
I trust I will remember your exquisite post in those moments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A very good read.
Enjoyed it.
LikeLike
Thanks for reading, Prantik!
LikeLike
What a wonderful post on remembering those who defended their state and country throughout history, and sharing with us the Shrine of Remembrance. This is a site where I am all too familiar with and have passed by and visited it more times than I can count. Once I even worked nearby and I would always take a walk around the Shrine on my lunch break 🙂 It is amazing what happens on 11 November at 11am…very magical indeed.
The eternal flame really is the eternal flame and it is sacred. No one is supposed to touch it. A few years ago someone put the flames out and got caught on CCTV camera and subsequently appeared in court. He was certainly up to no good.
Amazing photos all round, Bama 🙂
LikeLike
I can imagine walking around the Shrine on a lunch break must be a very nice and relaxing thing to do, with all the greenery and fresh air. Ahh, so you’ve been there on 11-11 at 11am. I wonder how many people usually flock to the Shrine during that special occasion, though.
It seems like every now and then there will always be people who are disrespectful of things that matter for others. However, as long as they’re just a small percentage of the society, everything is good. No city or country is perfect after all.
Thanks for reading and sharing your experience, Mabel! Really appreciate your kind words. 🙂
LikeLike
It was a refreshing walk around the Shrine on many a lunch break…but the hard part was climbing up the hill on the other side to get to the Shrine 😀
It is always a lot of people at the Shrine on that day, and I’d wager at least a few hundred. Every year there’s a ceremony of sorts on this day, and chairs for attendees to sit. Once I passed by on my lunch break on 11-11 and it was bustling with people. Anzac Day is another occasion (and public holiday) where people gather at the Shrine to honour those who defended Australia.
It is true that no city or country is perfect, and no one is perfect. To those who rub others the wrong way, I just tell myself they need to find their way. And I need to find mine.
Thank you for writing once again. Such a pleasure to read 🙂
LikeLike
I guess in hindsight those walks up the hill was necessary to burn all the calories from lunch, don’t you think? 🙂
The pleasure is mine. It’s always great to hear your thoughts about Melbourne.
LikeLike
Bama, one of the features that struck me the most about the Shrine of Remembrance was the silence – the immense solitude that we felt at the monument and while strolling the grounds. I had no idea it was inspired by the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus and the Parthenon, so thanks for sharing that in your thoughtful account!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what happened after we left, though, because as we walked away I saw two tour buses arriving at the Shrine’s parking area. However, I believe most people would be considerate enough to not speak loudly at a place like that. You’re very welcome, James! Makasih for reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know that about the monument being built during the depression. I was researching for my latest fiction manuscript and discovered another construction built to give men work during the depression, but further north in Queensland.
LikeLike
Great post Bama.
LikeLike
My comment is rather random, but it was strange to come home and see your photos here today right after I returned from an old cemetery with some remembrance monuments and a view of the city’s skyscrapers in the background! Both yours and mine seem to be serene and contemplative places for a nice walk.
LikeLike